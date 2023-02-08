Good Samaritan tackles alleged robber in Camp Washington

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A good Samaritan was in the right place at the right time when a robber tried getting away with a man’s stolen wallet.

The alleged attack happened at the Hopple Street BP station on Wednesday.

Larry Kephart says he just finished visiting his son and was walking up the street when he says he heard someone yelling for help.

“I saw a guy walking towards me, and then I see an older man running behind him, waving his arms like, ‘help, help,’” recalls Kephart.

The alleged victim, who declined to speak on camera and wanted to remain anonymous, says the robber punched him in the face, stole his wallet that had $800, and started running down the street.

“All I could think of was to tackle him, and when I did, he dropped his backpack,” Kephart explains.

Kephart says he could not hold down the alleged suspect after tackling him. The man broke loose and kept running.

“I made sure he didn’t go over the Hopple Street Bridge so I could figure out where he was running to, and he went under the bridge,” Kephart says.

Cincinnati police arrived at the scene minutes after the incident but were unsuccessful in finding the alleged suspect.

Kephart says he knew exactly what was happening when he saw the alleged robber running down the street.

“These little [expletive] better watch it,” stated Kephart. “I used to be on the other side of that fence, so it wasn’t taking Einstein to figure out what was going on. The guy was getting robbed. The guy took something from that man. He wouldn’t be running, and he wouldn’t be chasing him.”

Cincinnati police have not provided any details of the alleged crime but did say they are investigating the possible robbery.

Kephart and the victim described the suspect as a man around 6′ who was wearing a black hoodie and black jeans.

