Kentucky legislators introduce bipartisan bill to ban conversion therapy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WXIX) - A bipartisan bill was introduced to the Kentucky House of Representatives on Tuesday that would ban conversion therapy, a practice that attempts to psychologically and physically change someone’s sexual orientation or gender in the Commonwealth.

Representatives Lisa Willner (D-Louisville) and Killian Timoney (R-Lexington) co-sponsored House Bill 162, known as The Youth Mental Health Protection Act, which would prohibit healthcare providers or mental health workers from engaging in or referring a patient to any form of “sexual orientation and gender identity change efforts,” especially minors.

Public funds will not be given to groups or organizations that provide conversion therapy, the bill stated. This includes money from the state and local or political departments and agencies.

“A license to provide mental health services ought to be, at the bare minimum, a guarantee to the public that the provider is not engaging in discredited and dangerous practices,” Willner said.

Additionally, the Department for Public Health and the Department for Behavioral Health, Developmental and Intellectual Disabilities will develop educational materials that explain the “health risks and emotional trauma” conversion therapy can have on someone, the bill said. These materials will then be distributed to any professionals that may have contact with someone in the LGBTQ+ community.

This is not the first time Kentucky legislators have taken a swing at banning conversion therapy in their state.

Throughout the past four years, at least five bills have been introduced to the house and senate regarding the mental health of minors and conversion therapy.

However, all five bills died in their committees just days after they were introduced.

If H.B. 162 passes, Kentucky would join 20 other states in banning conversion therapy for minors and would be the first member of the Tri-State to ban the practice.

Covington, Louisville-Jefferson County and Lexington-Fayette County are the only places in Kentucky with a local ban on conversion therapy.

