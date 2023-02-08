Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Man headed to 57th straight Super Bowl

An 86-year-old from Maine is set to attend his 57th straight Super Bowl game. (Credit: WGME via CNN Newsource)
By WGME Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNEBUNK, Maine (WGME) - Super Bowl LVII kicks off Sunday night when the Kansas City Chiefs meet the Philadelphia Eagles, and there is one Super Bowl superfan who will attend for the 57th year in a row.

On Wednesday morning, Don Crisman, 86, will head west for another Super Bowl.

“I keep saying, ‘I’m going to give up,’ but there’s something inside that says, ‘You got to go,’” he said.

This year, he said is hoping to bring his daughter along with him.

“She’s been my lifeline for the last six years, and getting around is not like it used to be. And sometimes I have to use a wheelchair if it’s a great distance,” he said.

Keeping the streak alive is also a big expense, and a GoFundMe has been set up to help Crisman.

Copyright 2023 WGME via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday, police and the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office determined Eric Johnson Jr....
Man accused of killing brother, mom in murder-suicide responsible for 2020 killing: CPD
Golf carts catch fire
Around 100 golf carts catch fire at Cincinnati business
Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and offensive coordinator Brian Callahan
Bengals’ Anarumo, Callahan both finalists for NFL head coaching jobs
Diondre Winstead began his career with the Cincinnati Police Department as a recruit in Sept....
Former CPD officer on probation for tax crimes asked judge to end it after just weeks
Surveillance video shows a man with a knife in his hand held back by a family member at a Boone...
Man tried to stab deputies at NKY hotel, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Have you seen him? Danny Holaday, 64, hasn't been seen or heard from since Thursday, Feb. 2,...
Family of missing NKY man pleads for answers
In the southern Turkish city of Adana, people combed through the rubble of collapsed buildings,...
Hope fading as deaths in Turkey, Syria quake pass 11,000
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U.K. Prime Minister Prime Minister Rishi Sunak,...
Zelenskyy tells UK ‘freedom will win,’ pushes for warplanes
A U.S. Air Force installation surrounded by farmland in central Montana is seen on Feb. 7,...
US, states weigh farmland restrictions after Chinese balloon