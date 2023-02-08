Contests
Missing NKY man found dead

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BELLEVUE, Ky. (WXIX) - The search for a missing man has ended in heartbreak for a Northern Kentucky family.

Danny Holaday, 64, was found dead inside his home on Wednesday, according to Bellevue Police Chief Jon McClain.

The chief said Holaday is thought to have been dead for two to three days.

While foul play is not suspected at this time, Chief McClain said they are still conducting a death investigation.

On Tuesday, Holaday’s family talked with FOX19 NOW about their search for the 64-year-old.

They said they had not seen or heard from him since Feb. 2.

They say he told his roommate he was heading to his sister’s house for a birthday but never made it - and his family was panicking.

His daughter, Brandy Woolsey, says it’s out of character for her father to go for days without talking to his children, grandchild and siblings. She said her father recently moved to northern Kentucky from the Hamilton County community of Wyoming.

“I just have that feeling in my stomach that something’s not right,” Woolsey said Tuesday. “It’s been pretty emotional. I’m frustrated, angry, and I’m hurt. My kids are upset.”

Bellevue police say Holaday was last seen by his roommate at their home on Grandview Avenue.

His car, clothes and personal belongings were all left behind.

