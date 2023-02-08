Contests
Mother-of-four endures painful recovery after head-on crash in Colerain

She says the suspected drunk-driving crash derailed her life plans, but she hopes to get back on track.
By Courtney King
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:58 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A local mother is still recovering after she was hit head-on by an alleged drunk driver with her children in the car.

A Hamilton County grand jury on Tuesday indicted that man, Anthony Belton, on charges of aggravated vehicular assault and operating a vehicle under the influence.

It happened in late June on Pippin Road in Colerain Township.

Kiera McKinney says she was on her way to her mother’s house with her four children in the car as well as a nephew.

“I was scared. I didn’t know what to do. I had my children in the car,” she said. “We were hysterical. There was a lot of screaming, crying... There was blood everywhere.”

McKinney recalls her kids got out of the car but she was stuck in the driver’s seat. Eventually she was able to climb out as well.

“Once I hit the ground, I fell and basically couldn’t get up,” she said.

McKinney broke her hip, wrist and several ribs. Two of her daughters went to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center. One of them had to get plastic surgery on her face.

McKinney was weeks away from graduating nursing school.

“I had a lot going for myself before this happened,” she said, “and this just put a hold on everything.”

She had to go to a rehabilitation facility due to her injuries. “I was away from my kids for like a month,” she said crying.

McKinney returned home in a wheelchair. “You’re walking one point, and one point you’re not.”

The mother-of-four says she hasn’t been able to work since the crash. She hopes to finish nursing school soon but still has physical therapy to do.

McKinney encourages people never to drive impaired.

She said Tuesday of Belton, “I know people make dumb decisions. Hopefully, from now on he learned something from that and won’t do anything like that again.”

