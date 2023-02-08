NKY judge removes jail time for admitted child porn convict

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A man will not spend a day in jail despite pleading guilty to child porn charges resulting from an undercover police investigation that allegedly turned up more than 100 incriminating videos.

Ryan Guilfoyle accepted a plea deal last year in exchange for a five year prison sentence on charges of possessing and distributing child pornography, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Guilfoyle’s defense attorney, Ryan Beck, and the prosecution agreed on the sentence. Beck says he thought it was an appropriate punishment.

But in Kentucky, final sentencing is up to the judge, and Judge Richard Brueggemann removed the jail time from Guilfoyle’s sentence.

“It happens,” Beck said. “It happens more often than you would think.”

Guilfoyle now faces eight years of probation, five on the distribution charge and three on the possession charge.

“This was a standard plea agreement in which the Commonwealth recommended a sentence of five years to serve in prison in exchange for the Defendant’s plea of guilty,” Boone County Commonwealth’s Attorney Louis Kelly said Tuesday. “At final sentencing the court decided to probate the Defendant’s sentence.”

Beck says Brueggemann reviewed similar cases and weighed recent evaluations of Guilfoyle in his sentencing decision.

“There were a couple of experts that had done evaluations of Mr. Guilfoyle, and he reviewed that information as well,” Beck said. “Based on those evaluations, it was determined that Mr. Guilfoyle was low risk to reoffend and he could be managed in the community.”

Beck could not go into specifics but says Brueggemann is known to be fair-minded.

“There are several very strict conditions Mr. Guilfoyle will have to abide by now to be managed in the community under probation, and I don’t have any doubt in my mind that he will have any problems following those conditions,” Beck said.

Guilfoyle must register as a sex offender for life. According to the sex offender registry, he currently lives out-of-state.

We reached out to Judge Brueggemann but have not heard back.

An undercover police computer obtained the alleged child porn videos from Guilfoyle’s electronic device in 2021.

The Campbell County Police Department used an undercover computer to connect with Ryan Guilfoyle’s device, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Once the connection was made, the department received more than 100 videos from Guilfoyle’s device.

The videos were obtained through a peer-to-peer file-sharing network.

Campbell County detectives found Guilfoyle’s home address was in Boone County and referred the investigation to the sheriff’s office.

A search warrant was executed Thursday at Guilfoyle’s home on Remington Cove.

Guilfoyle admitted during an interview with detectives that he downloaded files containing videos of juvenile girls in sexual acts, according to the sheriff’s office.

