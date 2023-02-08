No jail time for NKY man who admitted to child porn charges, sheriff says

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A man will not spend a day in jail despite pleading guilty to child porn charges resulting from an undercover police investigation that allegedly turned up more than 100 incriminating videos.

Ryan Guilfoyle accepted a plea deal last year in exchange for a five year prison sentence on charges of possessing and distributing child pornography, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

But that jail time was later removed from Guilfoyle’s sentence, the sheriff’s office confirms. He now faces eight years of probation, five on the distribution charge and three on the possession charge.

The details of the original plea agreement, the terms of the altered agreement and what led to the change remain unclear. We have reached out to the Boone County Prosecutor’s Office for clarification and comment.

An undercover police computer obtained the alleged child porn videos from Guilfoyle’s electronic device last year.

The Campbell County Police Department used an undercover computer to connect with Ryan Guilfoyle’s device, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Once the connection was made, the department received more than 100 videos from Guilfoyle’s device.

The videos were obtained through a peer-to-peer file-sharing network.

Campbell County detectives found Guilfoyle’s home address was in Boone County and referred the investigation to the sheriff’s office.

A search warrant was executed Thursday at Guilfoyle’s home on Remington Cove.

Guilfoyle admitted during an interview with detectives that he downloaded files containing videos of juvenile girls in sexual acts, according to the sheriff’s office.

