Pig Works Announces $50,000 in high school scholarships

Cross Country 2022
By Mildred Fallen
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Pig Works, the parent organization behind the Flying Pig Marathon, has opened applications for its scholarship program for high school runners from the Greater Cincinnati area.

The 2023 Flying Pig Community Scholars program is awarding $5000 scholarships to 10 students who are service-minded individuals and members of their high school’s track-and-field or cross-country team.

“The Flying Pig has always been about the spirit of Greater Cincinnati and ultimately about creating a vibrant future for our community. Investing in these amazing young track and cross-country athletes in our community is a great way to give back while helping them become the leaders of the future, " said Bob Coughlin, Founder, Paycor and The Flying Pig Marathon.

Students must meet the following requirements:

  1. Must be enrolled as a high school senior
  2. Must be part of a high school cross-country or track-and-field team
  3. The minimum cumulative grade point average is 2.7
  4. One recommendation letter from a school staff member is required (this includes teachers, coaches, athletic directors and counselors)
  5. Must submit an essay response
  6. Students must be enrolled in a high school from one of the following counties:

Ohio: Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Hamilton, Warren

Kentucky: Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Pendleton

Indiana: Dearborn, Franklin, Ohio, Switzerland, Union

The application deadline is March 23. To apply, visit the Flying Pig Marathon website.

Essays and recommendations should be emailed to: scholarships@flyingpigmarathon.com.

The Flying Pig Marathon Scholarship is funded through the Coughlin Family Foundation and Skyline Chili.

