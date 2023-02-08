Contests
Police chase ends in crash that closes W. North Bend Road

This 6-foot-tall brick pillar was knocked down when a police chase ended in a crash off West...
This 6-foot-tall brick pillar was knocked down when a police chase ended in a crash off West North Bend Road early Wednesday.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 7:54 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A police chase ended in a crash that shut down West North Bend Road in College Hill early Wednesday, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

Several police officers and fire crews responded to the crash scene shortly before 6:30 a.m.

West North Bend Road is blocked between Daly Road and Faircrest Drive until further notice.

Greenhills police began chasing a stolen Hyundai Elantra around 6:15 a.m. after the driver refused to stop on Winton Road near Andover Road, dispatchers say.

The chase ensued into Springfield Township at West North Bend Road and Faircrest Drive, where it ended in a crash, they say.

Springfield Township police and Cincinnati police were on the scene but have yet to provide more information. Officers blocked off the area around the crash with yellow crime scene tape.

A broken fence and a smashed 6-foot-tall pillar are on the border of a property where the fleeing vehicle eventually came to a stop.

Only Cincinnati police remain on the scene at this point and continue to block traffic on West North Bend Road.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

