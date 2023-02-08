Rollover crash closes Reading Road in Avondale

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Reading Road is open in Avondale again Wednesday morning after a rollover crash closed it overnight, according to Cincinnati police.

Minor injuries were reported when the vehicle wrecked and flipped onto its top shortly after 2:30 a.m., police say.

Officers blocked Reading Road at Chalfonte Place while they investigated and fire crews responded to check on the people inside the vehicle.

The cause remains under investigation.

