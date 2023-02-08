Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Tri-State school teaching students how to solve real-world problems

Tri-State school teaching students how to solve real-world problems
Tri-State school teaching students how to solve real-world problems
By Jason Maxwell
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One school in the Tri-State is teaching students how to solve real-world problems by working with city leaders to come up with solutions.

FOX19 NOW photojournalist Jason Maxwell stopped by to check it out.

Tri-State school teaching students how to solve real-world problems

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
On Monday, police and the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office determined Eric Johnson Jr....
Man accused of killing brother, mom in murder-suicide responsible for 2020 killing: CPD
Golf carts catch fire
Around 100 golf carts catch fire at Cincinnati business
Cincinnati police say they are investigating how a woman wound up shot on a South Fairmount...
Woman shot in Cincinnati overnight
Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and offensive coordinator Brian Callahan
Bengals’ Anarumo, Callahan both finalists for NFL head coaching jobs

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) sets up a play in the second quarter of the AFC...
Joe Burrow negotiating contract to ‘keep his weapons,’ Chase says
Amtrak releases images of new trains, set to debut in 2026.
Cincy-Columbus-Cleveland? Ohio begins planning for intercity rail
The good Samaritan says he was walking on Hopple Street when he heard a man yelling for help.
Good Samaritan tackles alleged robber in Camp Washington
Cincinnati City Hall
Cincinnati gun reform ordinances headed to mayor for signature