Warm Wednesday with evening rain ahead of strong winds

FIRST ALERT: Gusts over 40 miles per hour Thursday
An overall warm extended forecast with strong winds arriving Thursday as rain showers end.
An overall warm extended forecast with strong winds arriving Thursday as rain showers end.(WXIX)
By Ethan Emery
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies Wednesday afternoon with a daytime high around 54°. Rain Wednesday will be mainly after 5pm and be on and off through the overnight hours.

Rain showers linger into Thursday morning, but most of the shower activity will be out by 10 a.m. However, impactful weather will be in the area throughout the day Thursday.

Winds will gust as high as 50mph Thursday, and for that reason Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.

A Wind Advisory has been issued 7am to 7pm Thursday for most of the FOX19 NOW viewing area. A HIGH WIND WATCH is in effect for Fayette & Union counties in southeast Indiana as wind gusts could reach up to 55 miles per hour.

Thursday will have temperatures fall steadily through the day after reaching the low 60s around the lunch hour. Skies will remain mostly cloudy.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and cooler, but still mild with morning temperatures starting off in the mid 30s, but climb into the mid 40s in the afternoon. We can’t rule out a slight chance of rain showers, but most of the tri-state will remain dry.

Saturday will start off colder with lows in the mid 20s with some clouds, but sunny skies will take over Saturday afternoon with highs seasonably in the low 40s. We’re back in the mid-to-upper 40s on Sunday with continued sunshine.

Warm air returns next week with Monday’s highs in the low 50s under partly cloudy skies. Rain showers return Tuesday evening, but not before a very warm day with highs in the mid 50s under partly cloudy skies.

