Woman dies week after Brown County crash

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 2:54 PM EST
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A driver died a week after being hospitalized at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center following a crash.

Pamela Meece, 59, of Georgetown, Ohio, died on Feb. 6 from injuries she suffered in a Jan. 31 crash in Pleasant Township, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. on Free Soil Road near U.S. 52, troopers said.

Pamela was driving a 2006 Chrysler 300 southbound on Free Soil Road when troopers say 29-year-old Morgan Tolin’s northbound 2010 Toyota Corolla crossed the center line into the path of the oncoming vehicle.

Pamela, along with her passenger, 87-year-old Clayton Meece, were flown to UC with serious injuries, according to OSP.

Tolin was taken by ambulance to the hospital, state troopers added.

Wednesday’s update from OSP did not say if Clayton and Tolin remain hospitalized.

Troopers are still investigating the crash.

