Woman shot in Cincinnati overnight
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating how a woman wound up shot on a South Fairmount street overnight.
Shot Spotter gunshot detection system determined a shot was fired in the 2400 block of White Street about 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, according to police.
Shortly after, the woman drove up on Seton Avenue, where police and fire officials responded.
She was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with a gunshot wound to her upper thigh, police say. She is expected to recover.
No arrests were made.
