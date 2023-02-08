Woman shot in Cincinnati overnight

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating how a woman wound up shot on a South Fairmount street overnight.

Shot Spotter gunshot detection system determined a shot was fired in the 2400 block of White Street about 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, according to police.

Shortly after, the woman drove up on Seton Avenue, where police and fire officials responded.

She was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with a gunshot wound to her upper thigh, police say. She is expected to recover.

No arrests were made.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

