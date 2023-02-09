Contests
2nd Northern Kentucky river city passes ban on smoking, vaping

(wsaw)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 8:19 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The City of Bellevue on Wednesday passed a comprehensive ban on smoking tobacco, including vapes.

The ordinance prevents smoking on City property, at places of employment and in enclosed public spaces. It takes effect in May 2023.

Read it here.

“I am proud of the council’s commitment to our community health,” Bellevue Mayor Charlie Cleves said. “We are creating a pathway for a healthy, vibrant Bellevue for all citizens.”

Places of employment includes common work areas, auditoriums, classrooms, conference and meeting rooms, private offices, elevators, hallways, medical facilities, cafeterias, employee lounges, stairs, restrooms and more.

Smoking is banned in all private and semi-private rooms in long-term care facilities. It is also banned in all hotel and motel guest rooms and in short-term rental lodging facilities.

The ban extends to certain outdoor places, including everywhere “within a reasonable distance from the outside entrance to any building in or on a public space” and everywhere that’s a reasonable distance “from outdoor seating or serving areas.”

Smoking is also banned in all outdoor arenas, stadiums and amphitheaters.

The City has entered into an agreement with NKY Health to enforce the ordinance, though police officers are also empowered to issue citations.

Violators face fines of up to $50.

Anyone who owns, manages, operates or controls a place where smoking is banned and knowingly fails to comply with the ban can be fined up to $100 on a second violation and up to $250 for each additional violation within one ear.

The ordinance is similar to one passed in Dayton (Ky.) last year. Williamstown also has a smoking ban in effect.

Smoking is banned in public buildings, and places of employment in most of Kenton County under an ordinance passed by the county’s fiscal court.

“The impact of Bellevue’s commitment to a smoke-free community is significant to Northern Kentucky and our overall health and economic status,” said Garren Colvin, president and CEO of St. Elizabeth Healthcare. “We applaud the cities of Bellevue and Dayton for taking the lead on this important effort.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

