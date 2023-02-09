Bengals well represented at NFL Honors Thursday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals will be well represented when NFL Honors are announced Thursday night as Super Bowl week continues in Arizona.

Two former Bengals could become Pro Football Hall of Famers. The Pro Football Hall of Fame 2023 class will be revealed during the show.

Former Bengals cornerback Ken Riley and former Bengals offensive tackle Willie Anderson are both finalists.

Riley, who died in 2020, was a senior committee nominee. Those almost always are unanimously elected to the Hall of Fame.

Riley and Anderson also were inducted into the Bengals Ring of Honor back in 2021.

Quarterback Joe Burrow is a finalist for the MVP Award. He finished in the top three in touchdown passes this season.

Burrow completed 68% of his passes during his third year with the Bengals.

Sam Hubbard is up for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award for the second year in a row.

Considered one of the league’s most prestigious honors, the award recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field.

Hubbard launched the Sam Hubbard Foundation, which aims to help people in Ohio combat hunger and provide vulnerable children and families with educational, medical and athletic resources.

His foundation extensively partners with Freestore Foodbank.

Hubbard also gives back to the Cincinnati community during the holiday season.

He worked with The Passion Plate for the past two years to feed 100 people with homemade meals for Thanksgiving.

Hubbard and his family packed up the meals and then handed out full Thanksgiving dinners at the Freestore Foodbank’s workforce development program, Cincinnati COOKS!, as well as at the Lighthouse Sheakley Center for Youth.

He also treats local children to holiday shopping sprees at his Shop with a Pro events.

