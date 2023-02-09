Contests
Bullets, shell casings found at Harrison Elementary School

A student was found with(Pixabay)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HARRISON, Ohio (WXIX) - There will be a heightened police presence at Harrison Elementary School Friday after bullets and shell casings were located at the school, according to Superintendent John Hamstra.

The district says an investigation was launched after one bullet was found on the floor of the cafeteria Thursday and one was found in the second-grade bathroom the day before.

Three spent shell casings were located in a student’s belongings during a locker and bag search of over 600 students, Hamstra said.

Cincinnati K9 units and the Harrison Police Department did a thorough investigation of the school and did not find any additional ammunition or weapons, a statement from the district said.

“While there was never a direct threat, it is concerning that ammunition was brought onto school property,” Hamstra said.

The district encourages parents to check their student’s belongings and have a conversation with them about what is and is not appropriate to bring to school.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

