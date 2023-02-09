FIRST ALERT: Strong wind gusts over 50mph possible Thursday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Light, quick rain showers continue Thursday morning, ending by 1 p.m. for most of the FOX19 NOW viewing area.

Winds will gust to as high as 50 mph to 60 mph Thursday, and for that reason Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.

A Wind Advisory has been issued 7am to 7pm Thursday for most of the FOX19 NOW viewing area. A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for Fayette & Union counties in southeast Indiana as wind gusts could reach up to 60 miles per hour.

POWER OUTAGES, TREE DAMAGE AND MINOR ROOF DAMAGE IS LIKELY THURSDAY.

Temperatures will peak in the area just before noon in the low-to-mid 60s before falling steadily through the afternoon reaching the upper 30s and low 40s by 7pm.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and cooler, but still mild with morning temperatures starting off in the mid 30s, but climb into the mid 40s in the afternoon. We can’t rule out a slight chance of rain showers, but most of the tri-state will remain dry.

Saturday will start off colder with lows in the mid 20s with some clouds, but sunny skies will take over Saturday afternoon with highs seasonably in the low 40s. We’re back in the mid-to-upper 40s on Sunday with continued sunshine.

Warm air returns next week with Monday’s highs in the low 50s under partly cloudy skies. Rain showers return Tuesday evening, Valentine’s Day, but not before a very warm day with highs in the mid 50s under partly cloudy skies.

