First Alert Weather Day: Winds could gust up to 60 mph

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day with strong winds expected.

Wind gusts could be as high as 60 mph, according to the FOX19 First Alert Weather Team.

Power outages are likely throughout the Tri-State, as well as tree limb damage, downed trees and blocked roads.

A Wind Advisory has been issued from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday for most of the FOX19 NOW viewing area.

A ***WIND ADVISORY*** has been issued for the FOX19 NOW viewing area for more information check https://t.co/udhoouEo12 or the radar screen of the First Alert Weather App. pic.twitter.com/SPErmnvQS8 — Ethan Emery (@EthanEmeryWX) February 8, 2023

A High Wind Warning is in effect until 7 p.m. Thursday for Fayette & Union counties in southeast Indiana as wind gusts could reach up to 55mph there.

Our First Alert Weather Day will extend until 10 p.m.

FOX19 NOW meteorologists do not expect severe weather but do think a few thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday are possible.

Be sure to download our free FOX19 Weather App for the latest alerts:

Download our free weather app here: (WXIX)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.