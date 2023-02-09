Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

First Alert Weather Day: Winds could gust up to 60 mph

Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY because of strong winds, even after the rain ends.
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:18 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day with strong winds expected.

Wind gusts could be as high as 60 mph, according to the FOX19 First Alert Weather Team.

Power outages are likely throughout the Tri-State, as well as tree limb damage, downed trees and blocked roads.

A Wind Advisory has been issued from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday for most of the FOX19 NOW viewing area.

A High Wind Warning is in effect until 7 p.m. Thursday for Fayette & Union counties in southeast Indiana as wind gusts could reach up to 55mph there.

Our First Alert Weather Day will extend until 10 p.m.

FOX19 NOW meteorologists do not expect severe weather but do think a few thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday are possible.

Be sure to download our free FOX19 Weather App for the latest alerts:

Download our free weather app here:
Download our free weather app here:(WXIX)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Danny Holaday, 64, was found dead inside his home on Wednesday, according to police.
Missing NKY man found dead
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) sets up a play in the second quarter of the AFC...
Joe Burrow negotiating contract to ‘keep his weapons,’ Chase says
Cincinnati police say they are investigating how a woman wound up shot on a South Fairmount...
Woman shot in Cincinnati overnight
A view of FC Cincinnati's TQL Stadium from the third floor of the Tri-State Wholesale building...
FC Cincinnati clears way for large West End development district

Latest News

Tri-State village goes a year without a post office
This Greater Cincinnati village has gone a year without a post office
Middletown police and fire were at a fatal shooting early Saturday morning.
Middletown police name second victim in deadly double-shooting
WATCH: Family narrowly escapes as truck plows into Lebanon home
WATCH: Family narrowly escapes as truck plows into Lebanon home
Two-month-old NICU patient, Luca, posing with one of his many valentines in 2022.
You can send a Valentine’s Day card to a patient at Cincy Children’s. Here’s how