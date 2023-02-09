Funeral service for Middletown K9 who died over the weekend

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Middletown police and residents gathered Thursday to remember the late police K9 Koda after he died Saturday.

Koda worked his last shift at the Middletown Police Department on Feb. 2 after he was diagnosed with cancer.

The furry, fun-loving seven 1/2-year-old Dutch shepherd served with Sgt. Dennis Jordan for the last six years and worked at the police department for seven.

In the six years Koda and Sgt. Jordan spent together, the two took countless drugs off the streets and won several awards, none more notable than the North American Work Dog Award.

The award came after the heroic canine helped save Sgt. Jordan after a suspect, Christopher Hubbard, allegedly fired gunshots in their direction in August of 2020.

It happened at the end of a police chase in Middletown and ended in the front yard of a Turtlecreek Township home.

Video of the incident obtained by FOX19 NOW shows Sgt. Jordan sending Koda to get the suspect out of the car. Koda was wearing a bulletproof vest at the time.

In the video, you can see Koda jump at the car window even after the shooting started, something he was prepared to do in his training, authorities say.

While Koda was not hurt, Sgt. Jordan was shot in the tricep, hand and leg, according to Middletown police.

Sgt. Jordan fought back tears as he remembered his best friend, and while he asked not to go on camera, he asked everyone in attendance to send a prayer for Koda.

“Rest easy good boy,” Sgt. Jordan said, “We got the watch from here. And the watch of Koda 2523.”

Sgt. Jordan was presented with a plaque with Koda’s face and an American Flag.

Officers with Middletown police say that as far as Koda’s next replacement goes, they have been in contact with several organizations to get a new dog.

