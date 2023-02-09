Contests
‘It’s been a ride’: Galla Park Gastro at The Banks announces closure

Galla Park restaurant at The Banks announced its closure on Thursday on Instagram. Albert...
Galla Park restaurant at The Banks announced its closure on Thursday on Instagram. Albert Cesare/The Enquirer.(Kareem Elgazzar/Cincinnati Enquirer)
By Haadiza Ogwude
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - A local restaurant is bidding farewell to its customers.

Galla Park Gastro, located at 175 Joe Nuxhall Way at The Banks, is closing its doors, according to a social media post from the bar and restaurant.

Galla Park’s last day of service is unclear, but it said on Facebook that this will be its “final weekend” open. The local eatery will host multiple farewell parties, starting with a neon cowboy-themed night Friday and ending with its “final party” for the Super Bowl on Sunday.

“It’s been a ride with the Galla Gang and coworkers that have become family and guests that have turned into regulars – we love ALL of you,” the restaurant wrote. “We can’t wait to celebrate with you this weekend!”

The Enquirer reached out to Galla Park about the upcoming closure, but it has not returned a request for comment.

Galla Park originally opened in October 2018. However, the city of Cincinnati sought to shut down the restaurant more than once for underage drinking violations and bar fights the city alleged posed a threat to patrons.

The establishment briefly closed in April 2021 after the city filed a nuisance lawsuit against PMG Cincinnati Inc., owner of Galla Park, but the case was dismissed less than a month later with a settlement. Galla Park reopened in June of that year, but the city filed another lawsuit in November 2021. PMG Cincinnati signed off on a court settlement in May 2022, and the restaurant has been operating without problems since.

This story was written by our media partners at The Cincinnati Enquirer.

