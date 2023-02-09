Kids, adults take cover at Mt. Healthy school playground when gunfire starts, source says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A group of kids outside a school in Mt. Healthy allegedly had to take cover Wednesday when gunshots started going off in the area.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. near Assumption School on McMakin Avenue, according to Mt. Healthy police.

Assumption School closed in 2008 when it merged with Our Lady of Grace. Since then, the building has been used to house several programs, including Hamilton County Head Start.

Mt. Healthy Police detective Chris Jones says no one was hit, but some bullets hit a couple of cars and houses on Elizabeth Street.

“Out of an abundance of precaution, there’s an educational facility that houses young children in the area we placed them on lockdown,” explains Jones.

A confidential source tells FOX19 NOW that three adults and five kids from the Head Start program were in the playground area when the shooting happened.

The adults had to get the kids to the ground and then lay on top of them to shield them, the source said.

FOX19 NOW is told the adults tried to re-enter the building, but the door was locked, and they couldn’t get in touch with anyone to open it.

“There is some type of program in there,” said detective Jones. “We do know that there are children in there during the day, so like I said, we don’t believe the school had anything to do with the incident that occurred yesterday.”

At the time the gunshots were fired, Joe Singler was working on his house.

“Went into the house to get a tool, and as I was coming back out, I heard the noise, and I looked through the window and saw a bunch of kids, who look liked teenagers, scattering in all directions like mice,” recalls Singler.

Police say the suspect’s car sped through the neighborhood, and the only evidence they have of the vehicle is from a Ring video doorbell camera that captured the maroon sedan.

“One of our major concerns is innocent people being struck by gunfire,” says Jones. “It’s a very dangerous precedent, but especially near a school zone.”

FOX19 NOW reached out to Hamilton County Head Start Director Kathy Tirey for comment but have not heard back from her yet. The Archdiocese of Cincinnati no longer controls this property.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Mt. Healthy Police Department at 513-728-3183 or CrimeStoppers.

