Kings Island announces hiring blitz for 5,000 open positions

MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - Kings Island expects to hire more than 5,000 new associates during a hiring “blitz” ahead of the 2023 season, according to a park spokesperson.

It’s part of the largest-ever recruitment campaign by Cedar Fair Entertainment, Kings Island’s parent company.

A job fair will take place on-side over Presidents Day Weekend, 10 a.m-4 p.m. from Feb. 18-20.

Park officials will visit more than 20 Tri-State high-schools over the next four days, Feb. 21-24, during lunch and after school to speak to students about job opportunities. Candidates can apply, interview and get hired the same day.

Hourly pay ranges from $15-$18.25 based on experience and position.

Open positions include ride operators, food and beverage, lifeguards, merchandise, games, security and more.

The park offers perks for associates including discounts, exclusive events, free meals and free admission.

“Our seasonal associates play an important role in our mission of delivering amazing experiences to all of our guests,” said Mike Koontz, vice president and general manager of Kings Island. “We’re proud to be one of the region’s employers of choice by offering highly competitive wages, $80,000 in college scholarships and other amazing perks. A seasonal job at Kings Island offers so much more than other workplaces.”

