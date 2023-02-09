Man found guilty of kidnapping, robbery, burglary charges after trial

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man accused of kidnapping and robbing a woman in Delhi Township was found guilty by a Hamilton County Grand Jury on Thursday.

Christopher Sowders, 27, and two other accomplices confronted a 61-year-old woman outside of her home back in August of 2021, police said.

According to investigators, Sowders and another man ransacked the victim’s home looking for money.

Prosecutors believe that the pair then forced the woman at gunpoint into a car and drove her to multiple ATMs to withdraw money from her account.

Officers say Sowders threatened the woman, telling her that if she did not do it or told the police that he would kill her.

Sowders was charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and kidnapping, and faces a maximum sentence of 36 years in prison.

Vicente Quinones, his accomplice, is expected to take a plea in this case on Feb. 13.

Police have not identified the third suspect yet.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.