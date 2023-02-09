Matthew 25: Ministries sending help to earthquake-ravaged Turkey and Syria

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - Matthew 25: Ministries, Tri-State humanitarian aid and disaster relief organization, is sending much-needed supplies to areas in Turkey and Syria that were rocked by catastrophic earthquakes that struck early Monday local time.

A powerful magnitude 7.8 earthquake, one of the strongest to hit the region in more than 100 years, was followed by a 7.5 magnitude quake and multiple aftershocks.

Thousands of buildings have collapsed and the death toll is 19,300, according to the Associated Press, and that number is expected to rise.

Matthew 25: Ministries is sending medical supplies, personal care items, clothing, blankets and more to partners in the region who will help get the items quickly into the affected areas.

“We reached out to all of our partners in those areas and we started arranging for our supplies to get over there. So we are shipping shipping containers by ocean, but then for more immediate needs, we’re working with our partners and they’re airlifting supplies into that area,” Tim Mettey, CEO of Matthew 25, said.

“Our hearts go out to the families of those who have died or been injured as a result of this disaster and those who are missing. Matthew 25 will continue to work with partners in the area to respond to the most urgent and ongoing needs of those impacted. Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Turkey and Syria during this time of desperate need,” Mettey said.

Matthew 25 is asking for monetary and supply donations to add to their existing supplies and restock for future disasters.

Here’s how you can help:

Donate online or mail checks to Matthew 25: Ministries, 11060 Kenwood Road, Blue Ash, Ohio, 45242 (100% of donated funds designated for the earthquakes in Syria and Turkey will be used for the purpose intended).

The following product donations will be accepted at the Matthew 25 facility located at 11083 Kenwood Road, Blue Ash, Ohio, 45242: Cases of bottled water (12- and 24- count)Personal care products: Antibacterial soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, body wash, deodorant, lotion, etc. Cleaning supplies: Laundry detergent, general cleaner, sponges, bleach (powdered form is preferred), mops, scrub brushes, buckets, rubber gloves, etc. Paper products: Toilet paper, paper towels, etc. Baby and infant supplies: Diapers, wipes, diaper rash ointment, baby wash, baby shampoo, baby lotion, etc. First-aid items: Bandages, gauze, pads, first aid tape, antiseptic creams, hydrogen peroxide, alcohol, latex gloves, instant cold packs, etc. Candles and flashlights: If necessary, please include the appropriate size batteries with any flashlight donation. Clean-up supplies: Protective eyewear, work gloves, trash bags, etc.



“This is a long-term recovery, this isn’t something you can recover from in a year or two; this takes decades. This is a generational thing that impacts these people that have been so greatly impacted,” Mettey said.

Matthew 25 responds to disasters domestically and internationally and provides both rapid response and long-term support to areas impacted by disaster.

In addition to donations, the organization welcomes volunteers six days a week at its Blue Ash facility.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

