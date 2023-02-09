Middletown police name second victim in deadly double-shooting

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Police have identified the second victim in last Saturday’s deadly shooting in Middletown as 25-year-old Marvin Darvis.

The Butler County Coroner previously 25-year-old Daniel Fitzgerald as the other victim.

Fitzgerald was shot to death in a residential area on 15th Avenue at approximately 8:51 a.m.

Davis was shot there as well but died at Atrium Medical Center.

“It’s sort of frightening,” said Karen Dupee, one of several residents on 15th Avenue shaken up after the double-murders. “They’re just babies. They still had a lot to learn and a lot to live.”

Middletown Police Chief David Birk says the two victims has been at Bar II earlier that night before returning to their home on 15th Avenue, where they were shot.

“It worries you a bit thinking people do things like that,” Dupee said.

No suspect information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.

