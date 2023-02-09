Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Middletown police name second victim in deadly double-shooting

By Chancelor Winn
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:30 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Police have identified the second victim in last Saturday’s deadly shooting in Middletown as 25-year-old Marvin Darvis.

The Butler County Coroner previously 25-year-old Daniel Fitzgerald as the other victim.

Fitzgerald was shot to death in a residential area on 15th Avenue at approximately 8:51 a.m.

Davis was shot there as well but died at Atrium Medical Center.

“It’s sort of frightening,” said Karen Dupee, one of several residents on 15th Avenue shaken up after the double-murders. “They’re just babies. They still had a lot to learn and a lot to live.”

Middletown Police Chief David Birk says the two victims has been at Bar II earlier that night before returning to their home on 15th Avenue, where they were shot.

“It worries you a bit thinking people do things like that,” Dupee said.

No suspect information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
On Monday, police and the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office determined Eric Johnson Jr....
Man accused of killing brother, mom in murder-suicide responsible for 2020 killing: CPD
Cincinnati police say they are investigating how a woman wound up shot on a South Fairmount...
Woman shot in Cincinnati overnight
Golf carts catch fire
Around 100 golf carts catch fire at Cincinnati business
Danny Holaday, 64, was found dead inside his home on Wednesday, according to police.
Missing NKY man found dead

Latest News

WATCH: Family narrowly escapes as truck plows into Lebanon home
WATCH: Family narrowly escapes as truck plows into Lebanon home
Two-month-old NICU patient, Luca, posing with one of his many valentines in 2022.
You can send a Valentine’s Day card to a patient at Cincy Children’s. Here’s how
2nd Northern Kentucky river city passes ban on smoking, vaping
Kings Island celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2022.
Kings Island announces hiring blitz for 5,000 open positions