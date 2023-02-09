NB I-75 closed in Warren County due to multi-vehicle crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 75 is shut down past Ohio 122 in Warren County.

A multi-vehicle crash with injuries was reported at 7:11 a.m., according to the Ohio Highway Patrol’s Lebanon post.

Two of the vehicles are semis and one of them is jackknifed, an OSP dispatcher tells FOX19 NOW. The third vehicle is a pickup truck.

State troopers are on the scene along with fire crews that serve Franklin Township and Carlisle.

Drivers are advised to detour off the highway onto Ohio 122 in Middletown.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.