NB I-75 reopens in Warren County after semis crash

Northbound Interstate 75 is open again in Warren County after a multi-vehicle crash closed...
Northbound Interstate 75 is open again in Warren County after a multi-vehicle crash closed earlier Thursday morning.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 75 is open again in Warren County after a multi-vehicle crash closed earlier Thursday morning.

Two semis and a pickup truck collided just after 7 a.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lebanon post.

State troopers remain on the scene investigating with a clean-up still underway. One of the semis jackknifed, an OSP dispatcher says.

Injuries were reported but so far state troopers have not released further details.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

