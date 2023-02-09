Contests
Ohio wants to require parental approval before kids use social media, gaming apps

Ohio leaders want to require parental approval before kids can use Tik Tok, Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook (Meta) and other social media and online gaming or activities.(25 News)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Lt. Gov. Jon Husted is calling for parental approval before kids can use Tik Tok, Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook (Meta) and other social media and online gaming.

The “Social Media Parental Notification Act” was submitted last week to state lawmakers as part of Gov. Mike DeWine’s 2023-24 executive budget.

It requires social media/gaming companies to obtain “verifiable parental consent” to contractual terms of service before permitting juveniles under the age of 16 to use their platforms.

Online shopping is not included.

Under the proposal, companies must:

  • Create a method to determine whether the user is a child under the age of 16
  • Obtain verifiable parental or legal guardian consent
  • Send written confirmation of the consent to the parent or legal guardian

If the user indicates that they are under the age of 16 via the splash page, the following methods can be used for verification:

  • Sign a digital form consenting to the terms of service
  • Use a credit card, debit card, or other online payment system
  • Call a toll-free telephone number
  • Connect to trained personnel via video-conference
  • Check a form of government-issued identification

If a parent or legal guardian fails or refuses to consent to the terms of service, the company must deny access or use of the online website, online service, online product, or online feature by the child.

If state lawmakers in both Ohio’s House and Senate pass the measure, once Gov. DeWine signs it into law, companies would have 90 days to comply.

FOX19 NOW is working to learn more about this proposal and see what lawmakers from Greater Cincinnati think. Check back for updates.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

