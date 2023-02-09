Organization hosts seminar to help veterans find post-military success

ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - The Headquarters of the Disabled American Veterans in Erlanger is hosting a Patriot Boot Camp to help veterans become successful entrepreneurs.

“Today, we have DAV Patriot Boot Camp,” explains Dan Clare with the DAV, “It’s one of the most exciting things we do. We have entrepreneurs, more than 40 from around the country and the Tri-State, and they’re going through being empowered to pursue their ventures. We’re making business accessible to them.”

Military veterans and their spouses are gathering in Erlanger for the next several days to pursue opportunities to grow their businesses as entrepreneurs.

On Thursday, veterans started giving their pitches to successful mentors and business owners. Then they were given feedback to improve before giving their final pitches later in the week.

“It’s having the ability to get really high-quality business leaders in front of these veterans so they can avoid these mistakes that they would make early in their careers,” continues Clare.

One of those veterans is John Matecki, who lives near Dayton, Ohio.

“I’m always looking for opportunities of how can I expand my network and look for mentoring,” says Matecki.

Matecki is an owner of Whiskermen based out of Ohio. The company sells facial grooming products for men.

Matecki is an Air Force veteran who retired in 2017 after 20 years of service.

“While you’re wearing the uniform, yeah, you’re still a civilian, but you’re more disconnected than when you dress like I am today,” Matecki explains. “How do you communicate with a CEO that I will be an asset to your team?”

Matecki hopes to grow his social media presence with his business to yield more sales and take some of the work off of his and his wife’s plates.

The DAV says it is their responsibility to take care of these veterans in any way they can.

In turn, these vets can eventually pay that forward through their business ventures after the service.

“This is our opportunity to help them become people who help other people,” Clare says, “People who hire veterans, people who provide benefits to other folks. We’re excited about the impact it can have, and it is veterans reaching their maximum potential.”

This is the third time the DAV has hosted Patriot Boot Camp, and they say it won’t be the last.

