Police: 21-year-old man wanted for involvement in Springdale shooting
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is wanted for his involvement in a shooting that took place on Monday afternoon in Springdale, according to the Springdale Police Department.
Eric Smith, 21, is being accused of felonious assault after someone was shot around 4:15 p.m. at a BP gas station on Springfield Pike, police said.
Officers say they did not find out about the incident right away because the victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.
According to Springdale police, Smith was photographed driving in a black Volkswagen.
The 21-year-old suspect is believed to live in the Cincinnati area.
Anyone with information is asked to call Springdale police: 513-346-5760, or Crime Stoppers: 513-352-3040.
