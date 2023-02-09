Police: 21-year-old man wanted for involvement in Springdale shooting

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is wanted for his involvement in a shooting that took place on Monday afternoon in Springdale, according to the Springdale Police Department.

Eric Smith, 21, is being accused of felonious assault after someone was shot around 4:15 p.m. at a BP gas station on Springfield Pike, police said.

Officers say they did not find out about the incident right away because the victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

According to Springdale police, Smith was photographed driving in a black Volkswagen.

The 21-year-old suspect is believed to live in the Cincinnati area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Springdale police: 513-346-5760, or Crime Stoppers: 513-352-3040.

Springdale police are investigating a shooting Monday and searching for a person of interest. (Provided by Springdale Police Department)

