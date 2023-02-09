Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Power outages increasing in the Tri-State

Power outages are growing due to high winds in the Tri-State
Power outages are growing due to high winds in the Tri-State(Gray)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Total power outages in the Tri-State continue to climb as gusty winds move through our area.

As of 2:30 p.m., Duke Energy reports 13,000 customers without power.

A majority of the outages are in the West Chester area.

You can check the location of outages and the possible time power will be restored here.

First Alert Weather Day: High wind warning for much of Tri-State

Due to the strength of the wind gusts, Duke Energy says “the pace of outage restoration may be hampered in areas where line repairs require the use of hydraulic bucket trucks.

According to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team, that may not be until 8 or 9 p.m. this evening.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) sets up a play in the second quarter of the AFC...
Joe Burrow negotiating contract to ‘keep his weapons,’ Chase says
Danny Holaday, 64, was found dead inside his home on Wednesday, according to police.
Missing NKY man found dead
Cincinnati police say they are investigating how a woman wound up shot on a South Fairmount...
Woman shot in Cincinnati overnight
A view of FC Cincinnati's TQL Stadium from the third floor of the Tri-State Wholesale building...
FC Cincinnati clears way for large West End development district

Latest News

Confirmed wind gusts over 60 miles per hour in the tri-state with power outages, damage reports.
FIRST ALERT: Strong wind gusts over 50 miles per hour continues this afternoon
Tracking impactful weather for Thursday with wind gusts near 60mph possible.
FIRST ALERT: Strong wind gusts over 60mph possible Thursday
Tracking impactful wind gusts near 50-60 miles per hour on Thursday.
FIRST ALERT: Potentially damaging wind gusts Thursday afternoon
Much of the Tri-State is now under a High Wind Warning until 7 p.m.
First Alert Weather Day: High wind warning for much of Tri-State