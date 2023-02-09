Power outages increasing in the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Total power outages in the Tri-State continue to climb as gusty winds move through our area.

As of 2:30 p.m., Duke Energy reports 13,000 customers without power.

A majority of the outages are in the West Chester area.

You can check the location of outages and the possible time power will be restored here.

Due to the strength of the wind gusts, Duke Energy says “the pace of outage restoration may be hampered in areas where line repairs require the use of hydraulic bucket trucks.

According to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team, that may not be until 8 or 9 p.m. this evening.

High winds = the possibility of power outages! Do you know what to do if the lights go out?@Readygov has a handy guide for navigating a power outage. Check it out using the link below!https://t.co/EiykO2LpeJ pic.twitter.com/2QwQAEks9T — Hamilton County Public Health (@HamCoHealth) February 9, 2023

