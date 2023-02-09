You can send a Valentine’s Day card to a patient at Cincy Children’s. Here’s how

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, meaning lots of folks are bogged down in dinner reservations and flower purchases. But on the year’s most heartfelt holiday, there are kids in Avondale to whom you might consider showing some love as well.

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital is actively accepting Valentine’s Day e-cards for children under their care.

Do it here!

It’s free. It’s easy, so they say. And it “would mean the world to our patients spending the day in the hospital.”

Last year, CincyChildren’s got more than 25,000 valentines from 50 states and 30 countries through the annual campaign.

Read the heartwarming story of children like Luca (pictured above) here.

💌Looking for a good way to spend National Send a Card to a Friend Day? Send a free eValentine’s card to our patients today: https://t.co/FS0mm11kdX https://t.co/CkRwFAFsXr — Cincinnati Childrens (@CincyChildrens) February 7, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.