You can send a Valentine’s Day card to a patient at Cincy Children’s. Here’s how

The hospital received more than 25,000 valentines from 50 states and 30 countries last year!
Two-month-old NICU patient, Luca, posing with one of his many valentines in 2022.
Two-month-old NICU patient, Luca, posing with one of his many valentines in 2022.(Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 8:40 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, meaning lots of folks are bogged down in dinner reservations and flower purchases. But on the year’s most heartfelt holiday, there are kids in Avondale to whom you might consider showing some love as well.

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital is actively accepting Valentine’s Day e-cards for children under their care.

Do it here!

It’s free. It’s easy, so they say. And it “would mean the world to our patients spending the day in the hospital.”

Last year, CincyChildren’s got more than 25,000 valentines from 50 states and 30 countries through the annual campaign.

Read the heartwarming story of children like Luca (pictured above) here.

