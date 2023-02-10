Contests
4 people charged in pandemic unemployment fraud, court records show

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Four suspects were indicted Wednesday in connection with a Pandemic Unemployment Assistance fraud that occurred in 2021, according to the Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas’ initial filing.

Donesha Shepard, 30, Nia Beebe, 42, Shaqunia Marie Benion, 31, and Jervonta Tyona Rowland, 26, were allegedly involved in depriving the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services between $150,000 and $750,000 from May 24, 2021, to about Sept. 6, 2021, the court filing reads.

Shepard was hired by the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services as an intermittent customer service representative and was responsible for processing Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims, according to Hamilton County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Amy Clausing.

Clausing says Shepard processed about 41 claims without authorization. She adds that Beebe, Benion, and Rowland received the payments and would then pay Shepard the money they received.

Beebe, Benion, and Rowland alledgly tried to corrupt Shepard through bribery, the initial filing reads.

Shepard allegedly tampered with the claims by falsifying, altering, destroying, or concealing the data belonging to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services, according to the court filing.

The scheme occurred through a wire, radio, satellite, cell phone, internet, and writing, data, signs, pictures, sounds, or images to further the scheme or fraud.

Court records show that Rowland, Benion, and Beebe face charges of theft, telecommunications fraud, and bribery. Shepard also faces those charges and faces one count of tampering with records.

