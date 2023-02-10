Accused serial rapist in two states expected to plead guilty Friday in Hamilton County

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WXIX) - A serial rape suspect accused of terrorizing women and girls in two states for more than three decades is expected to plead guilty to charges in Ohio, court records show.

William Blankenship is scheduled to plead out at 9 a.m. Friday before Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Terry Nestor, according to the court docket.

Blankenship, 58, was indicted in Hamilton County in 2020 on 11 total charges: four counts of rape, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of gross sexual imposition and three counts of burglary.

Prosecutors say DNA proves Blankenship broke into three homes in the Mt. Washington/Anderson Township area within a two-mile radius of each other between1999 and 2001 and raped three separate females.

In one of the cases, he is charged with dragging a 14-year-old girl from a backyard tent sleepover with friends and raping her in a field nearby.

Once Blankeship’s cases in Ohio are resolved through his guilty pleas, he will be extradited back to Kentucky to face charges there.

DNA testing also led to Blankeship being charged in northern Kentucky’s Campbell County with raping women and girls dating back more than 30 years ago to 1987.

Campbell County Commonwealth Prosecutor Michelle Snodgrass told FOX19 NOW in 2001 they reviewed more than 30 years of unsolved rape cases to see if Blankenship was connected to any of them.

“He’s been committing horrific crimes in our communities for decades. It’s horrible,” she said.

Blankenship is currently charged in a 26-count indictment with rape, sodomy, kidnapping, burglary, unlawful transactions with a minor and sexual abuse.

Half of the six victims were juveniles - one was 14 and the other two were 12 - and most of them did not know Blankenship, according to Campbell County Commonwealth Attorney Michelle Snodgrass.

Similar to the rape allegations in Ohio, Blankenship is accused of breaking into five Kentucky homes to get to his victims.

