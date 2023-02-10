Bengals legend Ken Riley inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals legend Ken Riley is bound for Canton.

It was announced Thursday that Riley will be inducted into the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame.

He joins the great Anthony Munoz as Bengals players to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Owner Mike Brown on Ken Riley being selected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/STcHLx43nk — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) February 10, 2023

Riley, a cornerback who spent his entire 15-year career with the Bengals and was a three-time All-Pro, died at the age of 72 in 2020.

Selected in the sixth round of the 1969 NFL Draft, the Bengals converted the college quarterback to cornerback as a professional.

In 15 seasons, Riley intercepted 65 passes, tied with Charles Woodson for fifth most in NFL history, and was selected as an All-Pro three times.

