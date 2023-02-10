Contests
Brown County woman arrested in connection with death of 11-week-old infant

A Brown County woman was arrested Thursday in connection with the death of an 11-week-old infant.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:38 PM EST
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Brown County deputies arrested a woman Thursday in connection with the death of an 11-week-old infant, according to Brown County Sheriff Gordon Ellis.

Kayla Sullivan, 27, was taken into custody around 1:40 p.m. on charges stemming from the fatal incident on Sept. 24, 2022, Sheriff Ellis said.

Sheriff Ellis says that on that day, around 7:12 a.m., the sheriff’s office got a call from someone at the 4500 block of State Route 286 in Mount Orab stating that an 11-week-old infant was not breathing.

Once medics arrived at the scene, they took the infant to Mount Orab Mercy Hospital, where the child was later pronounced dead, Sheriff Ellis said.

It is unclear how the infant died.

Deputies are still investigating the incident.

Sheriff Ellis says that Sullivan faces charges of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children.

