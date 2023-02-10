Man accused of West Chester quadruple murder gets new trial date
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - The man accused of murdering four people in a West Chester apartment received a new trial date Friday morning after ending his last trial with a hung jury.
Gurpreet Singh, 40, allegedly shot and killed his wife, Shalinderjit Kaur, her parents, Parmjit Kaur and Hakiakat Singh Pannag, and his wife’s aunt, Amarjit Kaur at the Lakefront at West Chester apartment complex on April 28, 2019.
Singh’s last court appearance was in October 2022 when a Butler County Grand Jury could not reach a verdict, resulting in a mistrial.
His new trial date has been set for April 29, 2024, by Butler County Common Pleas Court Judge Gregory Howard.
While the victims’ family wanted a new trial, they told FOX19 that they are “shocked” that the trial will not happen for over one year.
Singh’s trial is expected to last up to four weeks.
