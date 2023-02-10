Contests
Child bids goodbye to Children’s Hospital staff in viral TikTok video

Mark Clouse Jr. came to Cincinnati Children's Hospital in need of a heart transplant. After...
Mark Clouse Jr. came to Cincinnati Children's Hospital in need of a heart transplant. After months in the hospital, he was able to leave.
By Andrew Dawson and Jessica Schmidt
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tennessee family has spent more than seven months at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital with their son who needed a life-saving heart transplant.

A recent video from the family on TikTok is going viral as they show the world the power of perseverance.

