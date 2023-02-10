Contests
Cincinnati zoo’s Fritz, Fiona predict Super Bowl winner

(credit: Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden)
By Natalya Daoud
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Cincinnati Zoo’s beloved hippos baby Fritz and his sister Fiona made their Super Bowl winner predictions.

Fritz picked the Kansas City Chiefs to win the super bowl on Sunday in his first sports prediction. Fiona picked the Philidelphia Eagles in her fifth prediction.

The zoo says that Fiona has not had much luck with Super Bowl predictions.

“The hippo picks are in and it’s house is divided! Fiona doesn’t have a lot of success in past predictions, with a two to five record, and this is Fritz’s first Superb Owl pick. We will have to wait and see which sibling is right,” the zoo said in a tweet.

In 2022, Fiona predicted the Cincinnati Bengals to win the Super Bowl. The Bengals played against the Los Angeles Rams and lost 23-20.

