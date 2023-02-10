Cloudy and cooler Friday, sunny weekend on the way!
Temperatures will still be above normal for mid February in the tri-state
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:27 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday was a windy day, but quiet weather has finally arrived to end the week on a more improved note.
Top wind gusts Thursday reported to the NWS include:
- 58 mph Goshen, Clermont Co.
- 57 mph Wilmington
- 56 mph CVG
- 54 mph Owenton, Penntown, IN
- 53 mph Oxford, Vevay, Lunken Airport
- 52 mph Middletown, Springboro, Falmouth
- 51 mph Maysville, Versailles
Clouds will dominate the sky Friday but generally and slowly decrease. Saturday will become mostly sunny then the sun will rule the sky Sunday. Both weekend morning lows will be frosty 20s and the high temperatures in t he 40s.
It looks like Tuesday and Wednesday for the next precipitation producer.
Beyond that the next 14 days, through February 24th will, on average, be warmer than normal.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.