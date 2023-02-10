Cloudy and cooler Friday, sunny weekend on the way!

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday was a windy day, but quiet weather has finally arrived to end the week on a more improved note.

Top wind gusts Thursday reported to the NWS include:

58 mph Goshen, Clermont Co.

57 mph Wilmington

56 mph CVG

54 mph Owenton, Penntown, IN

53 mph Oxford, Vevay, Lunken Airport

52 mph Middletown, Springboro, Falmouth

51 mph Maysville, Versailles

Clouds will dominate the sky Friday but generally and slowly decrease. Saturday will become mostly sunny then the sun will rule the sky Sunday. Both weekend morning lows will be frosty 20s and the high temperatures in t he 40s.

It looks like Tuesday and Wednesday for the next precipitation producer.

Beyond that the next 14 days, through February 24th will, on average, be warmer than normal.

