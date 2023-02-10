Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Cloudy and cooler Friday, sunny weekend on the way!

Temperatures will still be above normal for mid February in the tri-state
A stretch of quiet weather through the weekend in the tri-state.
A stretch of quiet weather through the weekend in the tri-state.(WXIX)
By Ethan Emery
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:27 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday was a windy day, but quiet weather has finally arrived to end the week on a more improved note.

Top wind gusts Thursday reported to the NWS include:

  • 58 mph Goshen, Clermont Co.
  • 57 mph Wilmington
  • 56 mph CVG
  • 54 mph Owenton, Penntown, IN
  • 53 mph Oxford, Vevay, Lunken Airport
  • 52 mph Middletown, Springboro, Falmouth
  • 51 mph Maysville, Versailles

Clouds will dominate the sky Friday but generally and slowly decrease. Saturday will become mostly sunny then the sun will rule the sky Sunday. Both weekend morning lows will be frosty 20s and the high temperatures in t he 40s.

It looks like Tuesday and Wednesday for the next precipitation producer.

Beyond that the next 14 days, through February 24th will, on average, be warmer than normal.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) sets up a play in the second quarter of the AFC...
Joe Burrow negotiating contract to ‘keep his weapons,’ Chase says
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard, left, quarterback Joe Burrow, center, and wide...
Bengals well represented at NFL Honors Thursday
WATCH: Family narrowly escapes as truck plows into Lebanon home
WATCH: Family narrowly escapes as truck plows into Lebanon home
Ryan Guilfoyle, 33, is facing charges following an investigation.
NKY judge removes jail time for admitted child porn convict

Latest News

Travel Impacts from next winter storm
Cooler and Less Windy Friday
Overnight Forecast
Overnight Forecast
Power outages are growing due to high winds in the Tri-State
Power outages dwindling after gusty winds move through Tri-State
Confirmed wind gusts over 60 miles per hour in the tri-state with power outages, damage reports.
FIRST ALERT: Strong wind gusts over 50 miles per hour continues this afternoon