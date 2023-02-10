Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

COVID-19 tracker at Johns Hopkins shutting down

FILE - Johns Hopkins University's COVID tracker map is seen.
FILE - Johns Hopkins University's COVID tracker map is seen.(Source: Johns Hopkins University/CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A prominent and influential COVID-19 tracker is shutting down next month.

On Friday, Johns Hopkins University announced it will no longer collect or report COVID-19 data.

The move is expected to start March 10.

The school’s Coronavirus Resource Center said it started the tracker to meet an urgent need at a time when governments didn’t have the capacity to collect and report COVID information.

Johns Hopkins now says U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has the most reliable COVID-19 data collection and reporting.

Most states have already scaled back the frequency of reporting COVID data.

As of January, only New York, Arkansas and Puerto Rico publish daily data for COVID cases and deaths.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) sets up a play in the second quarter of the AFC...
Joe Burrow negotiating contract to ‘keep his weapons,’ Chase says
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard, left, quarterback Joe Burrow, center, and wide...
Bengals well represented at NFL Honors Thursday
The shooting happened around 3 p.m. near Assumption School on McMakin Avenue, according to Mt....
Kids, adults take cover at Mt. Healthy school playground when gunfire starts, source says
WATCH: Family narrowly escapes as truck plows into Lebanon home
WATCH: Family narrowly escapes as truck plows into Lebanon home

Latest News

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan speaks to reporters after President...
EPA awards $1B to clean up 22 toxic waste sites nationwide
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks after being sworn in for his second term during an...
Florida GOP gives DeSantis control of Disney district
The Covington Independent Public Schools board of education is considering closing Ninth...
Covington school board considering closing 1 elementary school
FILE - Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during the swearing-in ceremony of...
Biden, Lula to put focus on democracy, climate during visit
Fritz peeks out from behind the glass at Hippo Cove.
Cincinnati zoo’s Fritz, Fiona predict Super Bowl winner