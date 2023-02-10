Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Covington school board considering closing 1 elementary school

The Covington Independent Public Schools board of education is considering closing Ninth...
The Covington Independent Public Schools board of education is considering closing Ninth District Elementary School, consolidating the district's five elementary schools to four buildings. Landon Bost/The Enquirer.(Cincinnati Enquirer)
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Covington Independent Local Public Schools board is considering closing one of its five elementary schools ahead of the 2023 to 2024 school year.

District officials are looking into closing Ninth District Elementary School, according to our media partners at The Cincinnati Enquirer.

Covington Independent Schools is one the largest districts in Kentucky with about 3,500 students. The move could save the district close to $1 million per year, officials said.

In addition, board members say there is enough room at the other four schools to combine students without increasing class size or getting rid of extra staff.

According to the Enquirer, officials are looking at the Ninth District in particular because it needs renovations that could cost up to $3 million. They also say the property does not have much room for expansion.

FOX19 is told that if the school does close, the district would keep the building if they decide to re-open it in the future.

While school board members have not made a decision yet, they say they want to hear more feedback from people in the community.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) sets up a play in the second quarter of the AFC...
Joe Burrow negotiating contract to ‘keep his weapons,’ Chase says
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard, left, quarterback Joe Burrow, center, and wide...
Bengals well represented at NFL Honors Thursday
The shooting happened around 3 p.m. near Assumption School on McMakin Avenue, according to Mt....
Kids, adults take cover at Mt. Healthy school playground when gunfire starts, source says
WATCH: Family narrowly escapes as truck plows into Lebanon home
WATCH: Family narrowly escapes as truck plows into Lebanon home

Latest News

Cupid's Undie Run helps raise money for nuerofibromatosis, a genetic disorder the causes tumors...
Cupid’s Undie Run for neurofibromatosis this Saturday
A Brown County woman was arrested Thursday in connection with the death of an 11-week-old infant.
Brown County woman arrested in connection with death of 11-week-old infant
Disabled American Veteran boot camp
Disabled American Veteran boot camp
Fritz peeks out from behind the glass at Hippo Cove.
Cincinnati zoo’s Fritz, Fiona predict Super Bowl winner