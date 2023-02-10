Covington school board considering closing 1 elementary school

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Covington Independent Local Public Schools board is considering closing one of its five elementary schools ahead of the 2023 to 2024 school year.

District officials are looking into closing Ninth District Elementary School, according to our media partners at The Cincinnati Enquirer.

Covington Independent Schools is one the largest districts in Kentucky with about 3,500 students. The move could save the district close to $1 million per year, officials said.

In addition, board members say there is enough room at the other four schools to combine students without increasing class size or getting rid of extra staff.

According to the Enquirer, officials are looking at the Ninth District in particular because it needs renovations that could cost up to $3 million. They also say the property does not have much room for expansion.

FOX19 is told that if the school does close, the district would keep the building if they decide to re-open it in the future.

While school board members have not made a decision yet, they say they want to hear more feedback from people in the community.

