CPS Moves encourages students, staff to focus on health and wellness

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Public Schools recently launched CPS Moves, an initiative to keep kids healthy through exercise and nutrition. Each month has a different focus to encourage exercise, and February is focused on jumping rope for heart health.

Second-grade students at Carson Elementary School are jumping rope to exercise their hearts.

“We just had a conversation a second ago about why it is important to exercise because our heart is a muscle and we need to improve our heart health by exercising our heart muscle just like we exercise our arms and legs and things like that,” Physical Education teacher Josh Havens said.

Havens says some of the students have enjoyed jumping rope so much that they want to do it at home.

“I’ve sent some jump ropes home with some students and that way they can practice at home,” the teacher added. “I feel ecstatic about that.”

A different school is named the CPS Moves Champion each month. Carson Elementary took home the top prize in December when dancing was the prime focus.

Carson Elementary Principal Terrez Thomas says even though the award just looks like a belt, it is much more than that to them.

“We are the proud Cincinnati Public Schools winner for the December CPS moves,” Thomas said. “We’ve been utilizing this across the building to showcase #1 that we are the winners for the month of December and but also in terms of the importance of moving and being active.”

Every month, students and staff can submit videos of them participating in the new health initiative.

Next month, the theme is March Madness, and of course, that means it is basketball related.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.