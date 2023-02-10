Contests
Cupid’s Undie Run for neurofibromatosis this Saturday

Cupid's Undie Run helps raise money for nuerofibromatosis, a genetic disorder the causes tumors...
By Ethan Emery
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Downtown Cincinnati will be full of people “briefly” running through the streets in their underwear on Saturday for a good cause.

Cupid’s Undie Run is raising money to help fund research for neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that affects almost every organ in the body and can cause tumors to grow.

“People with neurofibromatosis can have tumors inside of their body and on the surface,” Cupid’s Undie Run Event Director Caitlin Ottesen said. “A lot of people can have facial disfigurement or other large tumors that they can’t cover with clothing, so if they can’t cover with clothing to feel more comfortable, then why should we?”

In an “act of solidarity,” people strip down to their “skivvies” and run through the city, Ottesen said.

Neurofibromatosis, also called NF, affects one in 3,000 births, and it is something Ottesen knows personally.

“My son, who is sixteen now, was diagnosed when he was three years old,” Ottesen explained. “It was actually just an odd thing how we found it. One sign of NF is café au lait spots which kind of look like birthmarks on the skin.”

The Cupid’s Undie Run has raised more than $500,000 since 2010 in Cincinnati alone. But the event is not just about the money for Ottesen, as she says it is more impactful due to the awareness it brings to the common genetic disorder.

To raise that awareness, Ottesen has a special discount for those who sign up between now and Saturday.

“For anyone watching today, you can use promo code ‘fox19′ to get 25% off of your registration,” she said. “It’s currently $45, so it’d make it about $35.75.”

Cupid’s Undie Run is Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at Galla Park Downtown.

People can sign up or donate to Cupid’s Undie Run by visiting their website.

