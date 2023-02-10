Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Department of Public Services to take aggressive approach to repair potholes in Cincinnati

The city will be taking an aggressive approach to repairing potholes starting Monday.
The city will be taking an aggressive approach to repairing potholes starting Monday.(WEEK)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Department of Public Services, DPS, will start to take an aggressive approach to repair potholes within the City of Cincinnati starting Monday.

This new approach will include DPS and contractor crews working together to help patch potholes in the city. The contractor crews will help patch potholes and repair road indentations on major roadways, while DPS crews will focus on residential streets.

Potholes are caused by the expansion and contraction of roads during the freeze-thaw cycle, DPS said. The pavement weakens further as the process repeats. Potholes often appear in late winter and early spring due to temperature changes.

According to the FOX19 NOW weather team, the temperatures in the Cincinnati area have been fluctuating from the low 20s to the upper 60s since January. The precipitation mixed with the cold and warm temperatures causes the roads to soften and crack.

This is how potholes are formed.
This is how potholes are formed.(FOX19 NOW)

Since Jan. 1, DPS has repaired 2,039 potholes on state routes. Still, there are about 643 state route pothole requests, excluding duplicates.

Residents are encouraged to be “Pothole Spotters” by reporting pothole locations. Potholes can be reported by calling 311 or (513) 765-1212, visiting 311Cincy, or downloading the 311Cincy mobile app.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) sets up a play in the second quarter of the AFC...
Joe Burrow negotiating contract to ‘keep his weapons,’ Chase says
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard, left, quarterback Joe Burrow, center, and wide...
Bengals well represented at NFL Honors Thursday
The shooting happened around 3 p.m. near Assumption School on McMakin Avenue, according to Mt....
Kids, adults take cover at Mt. Healthy school playground when gunfire starts, source says
WATCH: Family narrowly escapes as truck plows into Lebanon home
WATCH: Family narrowly escapes as truck plows into Lebanon home

Latest News

Gurpreet Singh is accused of murdering his wife, her parents and her aunt in a West Chester...
Man accused of West Chester quadruple murder gets new trial date
This is the third time the DAV has hosted Patriot Boot Camp and they say it won’t be the last.
Organization hosts seminar to help veterans find post-military success
Shane Walters, of Taylor Mill, was arrested on Monday for second-degree manslaughter.
Taylor Mill man pleads guilty to shooting, killing his girlfriend
Former Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds
Former Butler County auditor wants new trial