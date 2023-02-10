Department of Public Services to take aggressive approach to repair potholes in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Department of Public Services, DPS, will start to take an aggressive approach to repair potholes within the City of Cincinnati starting Monday.

This new approach will include DPS and contractor crews working together to help patch potholes in the city. The contractor crews will help patch potholes and repair road indentations on major roadways, while DPS crews will focus on residential streets.

Potholes are caused by the expansion and contraction of roads during the freeze-thaw cycle, DPS said. The pavement weakens further as the process repeats. Potholes often appear in late winter and early spring due to temperature changes.

According to the FOX19 NOW weather team, the temperatures in the Cincinnati area have been fluctuating from the low 20s to the upper 60s since January. The precipitation mixed with the cold and warm temperatures causes the roads to soften and crack.

This is how potholes are formed. (FOX19 NOW)

Since Jan. 1, DPS has repaired 2,039 potholes on state routes. Still, there are about 643 state route pothole requests, excluding duplicates.

Residents are encouraged to be “Pothole Spotters” by reporting pothole locations. Potholes can be reported by calling 311 or (513) 765-1212, visiting 311Cincy, or downloading the 311Cincy mobile app.

