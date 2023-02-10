Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Driver accidentally shoots himself during road rage incident, authorities say

Georgia authorities say they are investigating a road rage incident where a driver ended up...
Georgia authorities say they are investigating a road rage incident where a driver ended up shooting themselves.(File image | 400tmax via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) - Authorities in Georgia are investigating a road rage incident where an aggressive driver ended up shooting themselves.

According to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported shooting Thursday morning on Buchanan Highway.

Authorities said one of the 911 callers told them that he accidentally shot himself during a confrontation.

The sheriff’s office said the road rage incident started when workers were making a lumber delivery on Buchanan Highway.

Two of the workers were wearing reflective vests directing traffic so the truck could deliver the lumber. However, an impatient driver got out of his vehicle and threatened the men by pointing a gun at them.

As the man was getting back into his vehicle, deputies said he accidentally shot himself in the hand as he was putting his gun back into its holster.

According to authorities, the man told the workers that he shot himself and to call 911 before he left the scene to get medical attention at a nearby fire station.

Deputies said they collected evidence that was consistent with what witnesses and workers had told them what happened.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately identify the man involved but said its team will speak to him when he is released from the hospital to determine whether any charges would be filed.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) sets up a play in the second quarter of the AFC...
Joe Burrow negotiating contract to ‘keep his weapons,’ Chase says
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
The shooting happened around 3 p.m. near Assumption School on McMakin Avenue, according to Mt....
Kids, adults take cover at Mt. Healthy school playground when gunfire starts, source says
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks back to the line in the fourth quarter of...
Joe Burrow receives zero first-place votes for MVP: AP
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard, left, quarterback Joe Burrow, center, and wide...
Bengals well represented at NFL Honors Thursday

Latest News

Hubbard’s Cupboard helping Cincinnati’s youth
Hubbard’s Cupboard helping Cincinnati’s youth
The Butler County Incident Management Team works to find a solution for the community in East...
Butler County Incident Management Team provides update on East Palestine train derailment
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina...
Lawyer: Trump offers DNA to compare against accuser’s dress
Student brings gun to Princeton Community Middle School
Student brings gun to Princeton Community Middle School
Hubbard’s Cupboard helping Cincinnati’s youth
Hubbard’s Cupboard helping Cincinnati’s youth