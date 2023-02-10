Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

FBI offers $10k reward for information on Dayton woman’s ‘suspicious’ disappearance

Cierra Chapman's vehicle was found several days later in Middletown, according to the Dayton...
Cierra Chapman's vehicle was found several days later in Middletown, according to the Dayton Police Department.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The Cincinnati FBI branch is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that will lead to the recovery of a missing Dayton woman and the conviction of those responsible for her disappearance.

Cierra Chapman, 30, was last seen Dec. 27, 2022, in the early morning at an Autumn Woods Drive apartment in Trotwood, Ohio, according to the FBI.

Dayton police say Chapman’s disappearance is considered “suspicious” after her car was found on Jan. 6, 2023, in Middletown, just 21 miles south of where she was last seen.

While Chapman was not located, her purse and other personal items were found inside the vehicle.

A search for the missing woman will be held on Saturday, according to the Dayton Police Department.

The 30-year-old is described as 5′5″, 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Call the Dayton Police Department at 937-333-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 937-222-7868 if you have information regarding Chapman’s whereabouts.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) sets up a play in the second quarter of the AFC...
Joe Burrow negotiating contract to ‘keep his weapons,’ Chase says
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
The shooting happened around 3 p.m. near Assumption School on McMakin Avenue, according to Mt....
Kids, adults take cover at Mt. Healthy school playground when gunfire starts, source says
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks back to the line in the fourth quarter of...
Joe Burrow receives zero first-place votes for MVP: AP
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard, left, quarterback Joe Burrow, center, and wide...
Bengals well represented at NFL Honors Thursday

Latest News

The Covington Independent Public Schools board of education is considering closing Ninth...
Covington school board considering closing 1 elementary school
Four people were indicted Wednesday after they were allegedly involved in a pandemic...
4 people charged in pandemic unemployment fraud, court records show
Cupid's Undie Run helps raise money for nuerofibromatosis, a genetic disorder the causes tumors...
Cupid’s Undie Run for neurofibromatosis this Saturday
Brown County Sheriff Gordon Ellis says Kayla Sullivan, 27, was arrested in connection with the...
Brown County woman arrested in connection with death of 11-week-old