FBI offers $10k reward for information on Dayton woman’s ‘suspicious’ disappearance

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The Cincinnati FBI branch is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that will lead to the recovery of a missing Dayton woman and the conviction of those responsible for her disappearance.

Cierra Chapman, 30, was last seen Dec. 27, 2022, in the early morning at an Autumn Woods Drive apartment in Trotwood, Ohio, according to the FBI.

The #FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the recovery of Cierra Chapman and information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of those responsible for her disappearance. https://t.co/v7wbkqQ71D @DaytonPolice pic.twitter.com/3Yb0FTPGMO — FBI Cincinnati (@FBICincinnati) February 10, 2023

Dayton police say Chapman’s disappearance is considered “suspicious” after her car was found on Jan. 6, 2023, in Middletown, just 21 miles south of where she was last seen.

While Chapman was not located, her purse and other personal items were found inside the vehicle.

A search for the missing woman will be held on Saturday, according to the Dayton Police Department.

The 30-year-old is described as 5′5″, 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Call the Dayton Police Department at 937-333-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 937-222-7868 if you have information regarding Chapman’s whereabouts.

