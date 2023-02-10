Contests
Fugitive arrested after chase, crash that knocked out power to thousands

Video above was the day of the chase
Man on the run from U.S. Marshals after high-speed chase in Westwood
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A fugitive who led police on a high-speed chase and crashed into a utility pole knocking out power to thousands on the West Side has been arrested, U.S. Marshals say.

Marshals say 43-year-old John Mackey, who was wanted for a parole violation and had additional warrants for assault, domestic violence and breaking and entering, was apprehended at noon on Feb. 9 in the 900 block of Paradrome Street in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati police say Mackey fled from authorities as they were trying to serve a warrant on Feb. 3 which led to a high-speed chase down Montana Avenue toward Westwood Northern Boulevard.

Police say his Toyota 4Runner crashed into a utility pole knocking out power to nearly 2,000 homes and igniting a fire at a nearby Duke Energy substation.

John Mackey was wanted for a parole violation and additional warrants for assault, domestic violence, and breaking and entering, according to the U.S. Marshals Service(U.S. Marshals)

