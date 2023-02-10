Girl Scout cookies arrive in Greater Cincinnati this weekend.

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Bring on the Thin Mints.

Starting Saturday, Girl Scouts of Western Ohio will be picking up vanloads of cookies at Planes Companies in West Chester Township and delivering them to customers across Greater Cincinnati.

More than 1.1 million packages of cookies will be distributed out of this location alone.

This year, Girl Scouts are offering nine varieties, including the popular Thin Mints and Samoas.

They will take orders now through March 19 to personally deliver cookies to local customers.

Starting next week, on Feb. 17, Girl Scouts will sell cookies at pop-up shops, or “booths,” in front of local businesses.

At month’s end, on Feb. 27, customers can order cookies shipped directly to their doorstep, which includes this year’s newest addition, the Raspberry Rally cookie.

Raspberry Rally is the Girl Scout’s 10th cookie and it’s exclusively offered through digital channels for direct shipment only, enhancing girls’ e-commerce sales, business, and marketing skills.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls, building lifelong skills in financial planning, budgeting, teamwork, innovative thinking, and confident decision-making. In addition, Girl Scouts’ newly updated Financial Literacy badges offer entrepreneurial activities tailored for every age level.

Every box of cookies sold provides invaluable experiences for Girl Scouts in our community, such as service projects, troop travel, and summer camp. All proceeds stay local.

Planes Companies has partnered with the Girl Scout Cookie Program for more than 20 years, safely storing and distributing cookies to Girl Scout troops.

Last year, 2 million packages of Girl Scout cookies passed through the Planes Companies warehouses in Dayton and Cincinnati. In fact, 1% of all Girl Scout cookies sold nationwide move through the Planes Companies warehouses.

How to Purchase Girl Scout Cookies

If you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out to her to find out how she’s participating in the cookie program.

Don’t know a Girl Scout? Sign up for notifications at gswo.org/findcookies . Beginning Feb. 17, this link can also be used to find a local booth, order and ship cookies online and/or to donate cookies to local community causes.

Text COOKIES to 59618 to stay informed about how to purchase Girl Scout Cookies and other exciting Girl Scout news.

